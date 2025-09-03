BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man died in a drowning accident off the coast of Puerto Rico on Aug. 24, leaving behind four children and a pregnant girlfriend, his family said Tuesday.

Marvin Dones II, 40, was on vacation with his girlfriend, Youleidy Vega, and her daughter when he climbed nearby rocks to take pictures at a beach in Mar Chiquita, Puerto Rico.

"He grabbed his phone to go do that... that's the last we saw him until he was in the water, drowning," Vega said.

WATCH: Family shares memories of Buffalo father who died on vacation in Puerto Rico

Buffalo father drowns while on vacation in Puerto Rico

Telemundo Puerto Rico reports that after Dones fell off the rocks, he was swept away by rip currents. His body was recovered the following day.

Dones leaves behind four children and Vega, who is five months pregnant with his son.

"I can't even express how difficult it has been. I barely have a voice. I've been crying," said his mother, Arlene Arroyo.

Family members described Dones as a devoted father and Buffalo Bills fan who brought energy to family gatherings.

WKBW Family members share their emotions with 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo on the tragic death of Marvin Dones II

"He loved his kids. They were his life. He was a good father and tried to make memories with them," Vega said.

Dones had four sisters, his oldest, Candice Dones, says her brother was always quick to lend a helping hand.

The Dones Family Marvin Dones II of Buffalo tragically drowned while on vacation in Puerto Rico

"Anytime I needed a shoulder, he was there," said Candice, "He was my best friend, he will be missed."

"He was at every one of the children's birthday parties, every celebration, their graduations," Arroyo said.

The family has established a memorial fund through GoFundMe that has raised nearly $17,000.

"To see so many people show their love and support and see how many people actually loved my brother — I don't think he realizes that his loss has created peace and unity with so many people," Candice Dones said.

The family tells me Dones's body was returned from Puerto Rico to Western New York on Wednesday. Funeral services and a celebration of life are scheduled for this Friday, September 3rd.

