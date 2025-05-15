Buffalo Diocese meeting with priests to figure out how to pay $150 million sex abuse settlement

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Catholic Diocese of Buffalo is having meetings with priests to talk about how they will fund the $150 million settlement that was recently reached with survivors of clergy sex abuse.

The diocese says the money needed to pay the settlement will come from the available funds of the Buffalo Diocese, from individual parishes, and contributions from Catholic-affiliated entities.

In the next several weeks, the diocese says meetings will be held with lay leadership from all parishes to talk about the progress made in reaching an agreement and the expectations on parishes to fulfill financial obligations.

In April, the diocese announced the settlement terms in principle in its Chapter 11 case filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in February 2020.

The settlement remains subject to court approval through a reorganization plan filed by the diocese.