Buffalo Councilmember Leah Halton-Pope announces bid to replace Crystal Peoples-Stokes in the state assembly

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Common Councilmember Leah Halton-Pope is throwing her hat in the ring to replace Crystal Peoples-Stokes in the state assembly, after the assemblymember announced her retirement Wednesday to focus more on her health.

WATCH: 'It's bittersweet': Crystal Peoples-Stokes announces retirement

'It's bittersweet': Crystal Peoples-Stokes announces retirement

Halton-Pope worked with Peoples-Stokes in the state legislature for 11 years. That experience, teamed with an endorsement from her former boss the same day she announced her retirement, propelled the council majority leader to declare her interest in the seat.

"Unlike a lot of people, I spent my tenure at the state level literally side by side with [Peoples-Stokes]" Halton-Pope said. "So having those relationships, knowing leadership, knowing the process, having already written laws on her behalf, negotiating and helping to see things through on behalf of the city and the state - I think it puts me in a better position than most."

Despite her experience behind the scenes, Halton-Pope has only been on the common council for a little over two years. So does the Ellicott District representative have enough experience for such a big career jump, and this soon?

"You don't know what you're getting into until you actually get there, but I do think sometimes fresh eyes bring a different and unique perspective," Halton-Pope said. "No, I haven’t had a lot of time being an elected official, but I don’t think I’ve done a horrible job in my short tenure on city council."

But she is not the only name being floated to take the Democratic spot on the ballot for the 141st assembly district seat. Along with Halton-Pope, Erie County Democratic Committee Chair Jeremy Zellner told me he thinks common councilmember Zeneta Everhart and Erie County Legislators Lawrence Dupre and Taisha St Jean-Tard would also "do a good job."

And less than 24 hours after Peoples-Stokes announced her retirement, all four of them were in the same room together at an unrelated event on Thursday. But they were less than forthcoming on the subject of an assembly bid.

"It is a fast-moving situation, and I have no comment on it at this time," Dupre said.

St. Jean-Tard and Everhart also declined to comment.

The timing of Peoples-Stokes' announcement means there will not be a Democratic primary. The deadline for petitions to get Democratic candidates on the ballot passed on Monday. Whoever gets her spot will be put there by the Erie County Democratic Committee, and not voters. The committee must decide her replacement by April 14.

When asked if she would have rather campaigned in a primary to earn people's trust and votes, Halton-Pope said she "personally would have, but I wasn't planning to run against the majority leader for this seat. As far as earning people's vote, I 100% will do what I always do, which is work for it. I don't take anything for granted at all."

WATCH: Buffalo Councilmember Leah Halton-Pope announces bid to replace Crystal Peoples-Stokes in the state assembly