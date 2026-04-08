BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes announced on Wednesday that she will not seek re-election after representing parts of Buffalo for 23 years.

The Democratic lawmaker said she is focusing on her health and is expected to undergo surgery at ECMC in the coming days. She plans to serve out the remainder of her term.

"I've been in office longer than my grandson. He wasn't even born yet. And now he has a daughter," Peoples-Stokes said. "Particularly given that my daughter is not living, I want to be here for them, and sometimes you got to be in Buffalo to do that."

Peoples-Stokes was first elected to represent New York's 141st assembly district in 2003. She has served as assembly majority leader since 2019, becoming the first African American and woman to hold the position.

In 2021, she was the driving force behind legalizing marijuana in New York State. Her efforts focused on both economic benefits and ensuring equity for those disproportionately impacted by past cannabis laws.

"It's been really rewarding for me to have accomplished what I have accomplished, and I'm grateful for it," Peoples-Stokes said. "And I know that at some point there will be a new opportunity, and I don't know what it is, but I know God does, and I'll be ready when he shows me what it is."

WATCH: 'It's bittersweet': Crystal Peoples-Stokes announces retirement

'It's bittersweet': Crystal Peoples-Stokes announces retirement

"It's bittersweet, honestly. It's been a good run. I've enjoyed it," Peoples-Stokes said. "But I do look forward to a future. What that future looks like, I don't know yet."

Timing of the announcement

The timing of Peoples-Stokes' announcement means there cannot be a primary election to determine her replacement. The deadline for petitions to get Democratic candidates on the ballot passed on Monday. The Erie County Democratic Committee will now decide who takes her spot on the ballot this November, and they have just days to do so.

Per state election law, Peoples-Stokes must file a declination of her petition to remove herself from the ballot by Friday, and the committee must decide her replacement by April 14.

Asked about the timing of her announcement, Peoples-Stokes said she has known about a health issue for three years, "though it has never been in the condition it is now." A message she received last week led to her decision to retire. She said she informed Erie County Democratic Committee Chair Jeremy Zellner of her decision on Monday.

The lawmaker told me there could still be a race for her seat in the fall if someone chose to run on an independent line.

"They have time to file an independent petition. They just won't be able to run on a Democratic line," Peoples-Stokes said. "If you file an independent petition…go get 'em and run. I mean, no one is prohibited from doing that."

Who will replace the lawmaker?

On Wednesday, Peoples-Stokes told reporters she suggested Buffalo Common Councilmember Leah Halton-Pope as her replacement during a conversation with Zellner. The Ellicott District representative previously worked as the assemblymember's chief of staff before being elected to the council in 2024.

"I think she's interested in this seat," Zellner said of Halton-Pope.

He also floated common councilmember Zeneta Everhart and Erie County Legislators Lawrence Dupre and Taisha St. Jean-Tard as other potential candidates.

"What we're asking is for folks that are interested in the substitution to send a resume to Democratic party headquarters by close of business on Friday if they want to be interviewed," Zellner said.

The vacancy committee will select Peoples-Stokes' replacement. Zellner is not on that committee. Interviews are expected to be conducted over the weekend.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

