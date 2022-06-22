Buffalo Councilmember files resolution to rename 'East Side to 'East Buffalo'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo Councilmember has filed a resolution to rename the "East Side" to "East Buffalo."

Masten District Council Member Ulysees O. Wingo, Sr. filed the resolution. According to a release, it calls on representatives in the city, county, state and federal government to replace "the East Side" with "East Buffalo" when referring to the region.

"East Buffalo communities have suffered for decades from significant disinvestment, neglect, and the failure of government policy. Over the years, we have associated the name East Side with negative connotations," a release says.

According to Wingo, "East Buffalo" has millions of dollars worth of investments coming soon and changing the narrative of the communities is crucial.

“East Buffalo residents are tired of being relegated to a side and are demanding the same respect and inclusivity as other parts of our beloved city. We all, with the distinct help of The Media, need to cease referring to living on The East Side and begin living in East Buffalo." - Wingo

On Saturday, Gov. Hochul announced a $50 million targeted investment to address the needs of the East Buffalo community.