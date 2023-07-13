Buffalo Common Council wants to hear from small business owners about pandemic setbacks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Common Council wants to hear from small business owners who faced pandemic setbacks.

The city just launched a new Small Business COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Survey. It's an effort to receive feedback and insight into the businesses that have been directly affected by the pandemic.

Council members are hoping to learn about the challenges faced by business owners, the support they received, and perspectives on the recovery process. By doing so, they hope to be able to advocate for effective assistance and initiatives that will meet the needs of small businesses in the community.

This survey is a direct result of a resolution that was sponsored by University District Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt, who is advocating for the reallocation of COVID relief money to support small businesses across the city while there is acurrent proposal to lend more than a half million dollars to the Braymiller Market to help it with COVID struggles.