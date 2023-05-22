Buffalo Common Council votes 6-3 in favor of adopting amended 2023-24 budget

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Common Council announced it has voted 6-3 in favor of approving the Mayor's proposed 2023-24 budget after amendments and negotiations.

According to the common council, several amendments were made to the proposed budget "to better align with the evolving priorities of the city."



Reduced the administration's estimated cannabis revenue and expenditures by $5 million

Made cuts of $2 million to the Buffalo Police Department overtime budget and $1.5 million to the Buffalo Fire Department overtime budget and the administration will now be required to submit Police and Fire overtime reports to the Council in writing every two months

The common council said the 3.8% property tax increase and the recommended increase of the Garbage User Fee remain unchanged.

Mayor Byron Brown released the following statement on Monday:

"I'm pleased that this fiscally sound budget was passed. This budget was designed to strengthen the City of Buffalo for all residents."

You can find more information on the mayor's proposed budget here.

The common council said University District Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt, North District Council Member Joseph Golombek Jr., and Lovejoy District Council Member Bryan J. Bollman voted against the adopted budget.