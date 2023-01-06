Buffalo Common Council member calls for inquiry on city's emergency response during blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fillmore District Council Member Mitch Nowakowski has called on Mayor Byron Brown and the Buffalo Common Council to create a panel and hire an emergency manager for the City of Buffalo following the recent blizzard that took more than 40 lives.

An emergency manager is responsible for the preparedness against natural disasters and accidents. They develop plans, coordinate with organizations, and provide information and assistance to communities. According to Nowakowski, Hamburg and Amherst are equipped with full-time emergency managers, but the City of Buffalo is not.

“Our first responders and essential workforce worked tirelessly to address the needs of our residents, and we all continue to commend their work and dedication. However, there were clear deficiencies in the emergency response to the December 2022 Blizzard that need to be immediately addressed. It is incumbent on the Buffalo Common Council to conduct an inquiry into the administrative management of the storm, address the public’s concerns, and ensure that Buffalo learns from this experience and is fully equipped to address emergency situations like this in the future." - Fillmore District Council Member Mitch Nowakowski

Council Member Nowakowski submitted a letter to the city containing questions and concerns from residents, first responders, and emergency response professionals. The main topics include:

Exploring an emergency manager position

Establishing an emergency operation center

Warming shelter operations

Strengthening the City Snow Plan

Available emergency services

The 311 Call and Resolution Center

Strengthening coordination with county, state, and federal officials

Employing training and policy for emergency situations

Addressing equipment, staffing, and budgetary needs

On January 3, Mayor Brown proposed a new role of Fleet Director to his administration. The director would spearhead preparation for regular city maintenance as well as emergency situations.

A city spokesperson released the following statement to 7 News reporter Kristen Mirand regarding emergency managers versus fleet directors: