Mayor Brown announces new citywide position of Fleet Director, awaits Common Council approval

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced Tuesday a new role of Fleet Director to his administration. If the new position is approved by the city's Common Council, the proposed position would report directly to the Mayor and Deputy Mayor about the conditions and capabilities of Buffalo's fleet of vehicles.

While multiple departments across the city, including the Department of Public Works, the Buffalo Police Department, and the Buffalo Fire Department have fleet managers, these roles only serve the individual fleets within each department.

The Fleet Director will be a central figure set to oversee and cross-coordinate all fleets within Buffalo during emergencies.

"As we all saw in the Buffalo blizzard, powerful storms are pushing equipment to the maximum. Our vehicles, our partners' vehicles, and utility crews' equipment were all working in full force to repair Buffalo, with as many as 600 pieces of machinery on the roads. An incoming Fleet Director will provide crucial oversight on available vehicles and equipment, as well as work to bolster our city-owned assets," Brown said.

The Fleet Director will spearhead Buffalo's preparation for regular city maintenance as well as in emergency situations.

The director will perform a full inventory of all equipment across departments, including existing purchases of equipment in production. The director will also review and assess new advances in technology in order to build a line-up of supplies in Buffalo.