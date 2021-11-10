Buffalo Common Council holds special Bills Stadium meeting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Where to put a new Buffalo Bills stadium?

The people who came to the Buffalo Common Council on Tuesday certainly have an opinion. But with the city of Buffalo not a main player in stadium negotiations, how much weight does a meeting like this carry?

One Common Council member said it should matter.

“It shouldn't be about how much money Buffalo is going to bring to the table,” said David Rivera of the Buffalo Common Council. “Because we don't ask how much Hamburg is going to bring to the table or how much Orchard Park is going to bring to the table, or anybody else for that matter. We’re 1/3 of the county and I think they should look at us that way.”

Rocco Termini helped start Build in Buffalo, a campaign to have the stadium be built on the South Park site. He laid out a plan, that includes charging $10 to park in the area during the games, to help pay for the more expensive site.

“It's cheaper to put a stadium in downtown Buffalo than it is to put it in Orchard Park,” said Termini. The state report on the proposals says the opposite.

Another major Buffalo developer, Douglas Jemal, says he believes the Pegulas should do what is best for them, and their investment.

“I think they've been playing so long in Orchard Park, and if it works better for them in Orchard Park, that that's where it should be,” said Jemal. Some in the audience booed him following his remarks.

Most who attended the meeting believe the Stadium to be built in Buffalo. Some argued the Outer Harbor site should be considered again.

“We need to do it where is responsible to the citizens responsible, to the business community, responsible to the county, to state, the owners of the professional team, and the NFL,” said Patrick Freeman.

This is not your only chance to have your say on the future home of the Bills. The Erie County legislature will hold three public hearings.

They are scheduled for December 6th, 7th and 8th on the Erie Community College city, north and south campuses.