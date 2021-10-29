Billboards and yard signs going up urging Bills build stadium in downtown

You may start to see lawn signs or even a billboard with a logo that reads “Bills in Buffalo.”

They’re created by a group that wants the region's NFL football team to build a stadium near downtown Buffalo.

A member of that group is Rocco Termini, of Signature Development. He says building the current stadium in Orchard Park was a mistake.

“Now, we have an opportunity to correct that mistake,” said Termini.

Other than signage, “Bills in Buffalo” started an online petition calling for political leaders to take action to move the stadium into the city.

With representatives from the Bills explaining the least costly option is building in Orchard Park. Termini knows he's facing an uphill battle.

He wants a stadium built on Perry Street behind the casino.

Even with estimates of a downtown costing hundreds of millions of dollars more than a stadium in Orchard Park, Termini thinks it's worth it.

“I don't think the owner should need to come up with any more money. It would have to be a bigger contribution from the state,” added Termini.

Governor Kathy Hochul said Wednesday that the state-conducted stadium study will be released in a “few days.”