Buffalo Common Council adopts resolution to prioritize local candidates for BPS superintendent

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Common Council unanimously adopted a resolution Tuesday to prioritize local candidates for Buffalo Public Schools superintendent.

"This is a critically important time to lead and I feel it’s important for the Buffalo Schools Board to take a serious look at candidates locally who are familiar with the district. It would be a great advantage to have a Superintendent who has risen through the ranks of BPS and knows our students. We are asking the School Board to find someone who knows the challenges we are facing in the district, a leader capable of steering BPS in the right direction. - Education Chairman, Lovejoy District Council Member Bryan Bollman

The common council said in the resouton "within the previous two years, four Buffalo Public School cabinet members have been recruited to take positions as Superintendents in other school districts, which outlines a highly sought and competitive pool of talent within the Buffalo Public School system."

On March 2 Dr. Kriner Cash resigned as BPS superintendent and Dr. Tonja Williams was appointed interim superintendent.

Cash signed on as superintendent of BPS in 2015. He was the first superintendent to serve longer than two years since James Williams resigned in 2011. Dr. Tonja Williams most recently served as Associate Superintendent for the BPS.

You can read the resolution here.