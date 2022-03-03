Kriner Cash resigns as Buffalo Public Schools superintendent

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Kriner Cash has resigned from his position effective immediately.

Cash's resignation was approved by the Buffalo Board of Education after an executive session at the meeting Wednesday night.

Dr. Tonja Williams has been appointed the interim BPS superintendent.

The special meeting was called as the Board of Education looks into the underlying cause of last month’s violent attack at McKinley High School. Following the attack, Cash received a vote of no confidence from the Buffalo Teachers Federation.

During Wednesday night's meeting, the board also unanimously voted in favor of hiring an independent investigator to examine the facts and circumstances around the February 9th incident at McKinley and will come back to them with recommendations.

The Board has unanimously voted in favor of hiring an independent investigator to examine the facts & circumstances around the Feb 9 incident at McKinley (including security practices), and come back to them with recommendations. @wkbw — Ashley Rowe (@AshleyroweWKBW) March 2, 2022

Cash’s contract had been set to end in the summer of 2023.

Cash signed on as superintendent of Buffalo Public Schools in 2015. He is the first superintendent to serve longer than two years since James Williams resigned in 2011.