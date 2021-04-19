Buffalo Cherry Blossom Festival to be 'reimagined' for 2021

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Organizers for the Buffalo Cherry Blossom Festival announced due to state and local COVID-19 guidelines, the festival will be "reimagined" for 2021.

The festival will be a "digital blooming" similar to what it was in 2020 due to COVID-19 and will feature:

Behind-the-scenes videos of blooms in the garden.

A Lockhouse Distillery cocktail demonstration.

Japanese music.

A virtual basket raffle to support the garden and more.

A special digital program will be hosted by the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy, The Buffalo History Museum, Friends of the Japanese Garden and Music is Art from April 26 to May 2 which will allow the community to enjoy peak blooms from their own homes.

“The Japanese Garden in Delaware Park has never been more beautiful or relevant,” said Stephanie Crockatt, Conservancy Executive Director. “The garden’s design is meant for contemplation and tranquility, so we ask the public to respect the serenity of this space and keep healthy distancing to one another. Together with our fantastic community partners we look forward to a beautiful year in Buffalo’s Olmsted parks, as they continue to sustain us and need our support.”

You can find more information on the festival's website here or the Facebook event page here.