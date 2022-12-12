Buffalo cannabis company Canna-House participating in new event at Super Bowl weekend

BUFFALO (WKBW) — It's a major opportunity for a local company that is turning heads in the emerging cannabis industry. The team behind Canna-House is heading to Arizona for a first of it's kind celebration at the Super Bowl.

Canna-House, a Buffalo born cannabis lifestyle company, has been invited to participate in the first ever Consumption Park Cannabis Experience during Super Bowl weekend.

Jeff Russo The team behind Canna-House smiles with Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes at Consumption Park Cannabis Experience announcement

"We are happy to announce we are going to present a V.I.B.E live from Super Bowl 57," said Reggie Keith, Director of Strategic Advancement for Canna-House, "V.I.B.E. stands for Very Intentional Black Experience, and we are excited to bring that."

The Consumption Park Cannabis Experience is a 15-acre cannabis festival that will take place from February 10th through the 12th just minutes away from State Farm Stadium, the site of this years Super Bowl.

"This experience will provide the ultimate consumption sessions featuring unique cannabis vendors, popups, infused foods, on-site marijuana consumptions, interactive games, comedy sessions, live music, podcasts and celebrity appearances," said Valentino Shine Jr., Director of Brand Strategy for Canna-House.

Canna-House will not only showcase it's brand, but also bring the company's line of infused products to the three day event. The company will also be giving away community grab bags and featuring authentic Buffalo wings.

Canna-House Canna-House will showcase its line of infused products at Consumption Park including "Dirty Lemonade"

"We aim to disrupt the cannabis lifestyle," said Keith. "We plan on doing that by serving as a community resource within the legalized market, reshaping the narrative of the plant, and advancing consumer knowledge."

Canna-House is proud to be a black male owned company and has received support from Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes who worked to legalize recreational marijuana in New York State.

"I'm excited for Reggie and his business," said Majority Leader Peoples-Stokes, "I am excited this society has decided to move forward and acknowledge a plant for what it is as opposed to designating it a drug. I'm also excited this legislation not only created businesses, but requires business opportunity for people of color. Those who have been most negatively impacted by mass incarceration and the war on drugs."

Canna-House owners say the opportunity to be represented during Super Bowl weekend is validation for years of hard work, and they look forward to being a resource for others looking to build in the cannabis industry.

"Being able to lead in a way that allows us to educate, to provide opportunity, means everything," said Valentino Jr. "We just hope that people are paying attention and following us because we are going to take them to the top as well."

The Canna-House team says there will be employment opportunities in both Buffalo and Arizona. The company also plans to work with five cannabis business owners of color to engage in professional development and hands on training in Western New York.