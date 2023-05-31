Buffalo born Broadway star Michele Ragusa returns for "Hello Dolly" at Shea's 710

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — Buffalo born Broadway star Michele Ragusa is back in town to perform the lead role in "Hello Dolly" at Shea's 710 Theatre. The Niagara University grad says "It's going to be great-I'm so excited."

She is joined by two other Broadway stars, renowned soprano Ali Ewoldt and actor and comedian Kevin Zak. The show will also feature local actors, singers and dancers.

The production is a staged concert presented by Starring Buffalo. Director Drew Fornarola says that the idea of staged concerts is very popular in New York City, adding "It allows the audience to focus on the music which is what our company is all about."

There are three performances only, starting Friday night. Details on tickets and Saturday Nights Cast Party at the Hotel Lafayette can be found at the starring Buffalo website.