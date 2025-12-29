Buffalo Bills surprise longtime fan and Special Olympics athlete with Super Bowl tickets

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — It was quite the night for Adolph Dupre, who was surprised with Super Bowl tickets during Sunday's Bills game. The 70-year-old is a longtime Bills fan and cancer survivor. He has been with Special Olympics New York for over 40 years, serving as both a player and coach.

"He is the kindest person that I think I've ever met," said Pat Dadey, Dupre's Special Olympics coach. "Just happy-go-lucky, never seen him in a bad mood. Loves the Bills, loves his family, loves Special Olympics."

With two minutes left in the first half on Sunday, Adolph and Dadey went down to the field. He was shown on the stadium's screen and introduced to the crowd. Moments later, Billy the Buffalo brought out two giant to surprise Dupre in front of Highmark Stadium.

We first introduced you to Dupre, a huge Josh Allen fan, during training camp. Dupre was there with Special Olympics New York.

Dadey said the Buffalo Bills called him last week to tell him about the surprise, and he was stunned.

"I can't even describe the chills that I got," said Dadey.

On Sunday, Dupre was cheering on Allen and the Bills from a suite provided by the organization. Now he has a trip planned for Santa Clara in February, and his biggest hope is that his favorite team will be there too.