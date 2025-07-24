'He's outstanding': Josh Allen makes memorable day for Special Olympics New York at training camp

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WKBW) — Adolph Dupre claims to be the biggest Josh Allen fan there. The 70-year-old from Rochester was at the first day of Bills training camp on Wednesday with Special Olympics of New York

Dupre has met Allen before. On Wednesday brought an enlarged poster of them from a few years ago for Allen to sign.

“I think he's outstanding. he is one of the best rated quarterbacks who ever played the game for Buffalo,” said Dupre, who couldn’t wait to meet Allen after practice.

The reigning NFL MVP signed dozens of autographs as he left the field, walking down the line of fans.

“Can I sign this?” Allen asked as he came up to Dupre.

“You sure can Josh,” said Dupre.

Excellent man, great philosopher, great quarterback and one of the best in the league,” said Dupre.

“Adolph is an incredible athlete,” said Renee Snyder, Vice President of Development for Special Olympics of New York. “He's a leader for the athletes around him; multi-sport athlete became a coach as he got a little bit older.”

Snyder said Dupre and other athletes in Special Olympics are motivated by Josh Allen.

“It makes Adolph and the whole crew take that next step, work harder, be kinder and better,” said Snyder. “They watch these guys every Sunday, and Monday night. They know their names. They know their stats. They know everything about these guys.”