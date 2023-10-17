Buffalo Bills star Dion Dawkins donates $10,000 to FeedMore WNY's school food pantry program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It was a big day at East Community High School in Buffalo on Tuesday as Buffalo Bills Pro-Bowl Tackle Dion Dawkins stopped in for a surprise visit with the students.

"For me being here seven years, I know what the East Side is all about, and I know what these kids are going through," Dawkins told 7 News, "I'm here for them, I'm here for whatever they need."

That's why the focus of Dawkins' visit was to support students needing a little extra boost. The Bills offensive lineman donated $10,000 to the FeedMore WNY's School Food Pantry Program, through his non-profit organization Dion's Dreamers.

Lou Chilleli Dion Dawkins chats with East Community High School Food Pantry coordinators Taylor Norton and Natassia West during a visit. Dawkins' donation will help support more than 600 students who have already used the food pantry in 2023.

"Something as simple as putting a meal in someone's mouth, or giving a hand, it goes miles for the people who need it," said Dawkins.

Half of Dawkin's donation will go directly to the East Community High School food pantry which so far this year has helped 650 people in need of some extra assistance.

Taylor Norton and Natassia West are the primary coordinators of the food pantry and tell 7 News Dawkin's donation will go a long way for the students that use it.

Lou Chilleli Natassia West and Taylor Norton are the primary coordinators of the food pantry at East Community High School in Buffalo

"We have a little bit of everything," said Norton, "We have vegan options, meat, Halal, canned fruits and vegetables. We really have something for everyone."

"Every time we have 'Food Pantry Fridays' the kids come out and are like 'I'm just so happy that this is available', and that makes us happy," added Norton.

Lou Chilleli Buffalo Bills tackle Dion Dawkins takes questions from students at East Community High School in Buffalo.

The donation will also support FeedMore WNY's food pantry program in other schools in Buffalo, a program that has supported more than 3,000 students and continues to grow.

"We know that many teenagers are responsible for food acquisition for themselves and their younger siblings," said Catherine Shick with FeedMore WNY, "Having a food pantry right on their campus can help them, and make sure they have enough to eat. It's really important."

FeedMore WNY is always in need of donations and volunteers. If you would like to support fighting food insecurity in Western New York you can find more information here.