Buffalo Bills' Shaq Lawson shares what his grocery store essentials are!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Shaq Lawson is a Defensive End for our very own Buffalo Bills. He held a meet and greet at the Tops on Niagara Street to held promote Mercedes Wilson's relish sauce.

We caught up with Shaq to have him take us on a regular grocery store trip for him, and his favorite foods might surprise you!

One of the reasons Lawson wanted to help promote Sadie's relish is to get to interact with fans. Shaq wants to make people happy and put a smile on their face on and off the field.

He does a lot of work with the youth to make sure that they can lead better lives. He says he came from a similar kind of area in South Carolina and can relate with the kinds of struggles children in Buffalo face.

"Going to events and things like that, that the older guys used to do for us- I always put in my mind that I wanted to do that when I get older."

He plans to continue to bring positivity to the community, especially the youth.