Bills player Shaq Lawson brings smiles to Jefferson Avenue community at Tops Friendly Markets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It’s becoming a normal sight on Buffalo’s east side to have several Bills players like Shaq Lawson show their support for the community.

Lawson stopped by at the Jefferson Avenue Tops Tuesday to put smiles on people’s faces and took time to get to know people like Buffalo resident Betty Lozada.

“I’m glad that people are like that, and they give people the courage to like do something that they thought they wouldn’t be able to do,” Lozada said.

Others said they’re happy to see Bills players taking the time to connect with a community that's often overlooked.

“I’m excited to see Bills players giving back to the community," said Andrea Nelson, who lives in the neighborhood. "They’re just not playing football, they’re also giving back to the community. That’s impressive.”

Lawson told 7 News reporter Yoselin Person he often came to the Jefferson Avenue Tops even before the May 14 mass shooting in which 10 black people were murdered and three others were wounded.

“I just want to come back here today and give back and check up on the community around here,” he says.

7 News reporter Yoselin Person had a chance to walk with Shaq.

She wanted to learn more about his upbringing, where he came from, and of course, they talked about his favorite foods.

Lawson said he comes from a small town in Greenville, South Carolina.

He said he can relate with others in living through hard times.

“And other families used to give back to us since it was tough times during the holidays and stuff,” Lawson said. “I told myself if I had the opportunity to give back, I was going to do that.”

Lawson also said he wants the Buffalo community to know him beyond the plays he makes on the field.

“'Shaq is a great community guy. He did well.' And things like that. That’s how I want to be remembered,” Lawson expressed.

