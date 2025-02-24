Buffalo Bills season ticket prices are going up for the final season at Highmark Stadium

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The cost to be a Buffalo Bills season ticket member is going up for the final year at Highmark Stadium.

The Bills announced Monday that season ticket package prices will increase by an average of 12 percent for the 2025 season.

The team says general admission packages will range from $684 - $2,303 and the average package is $1,283.

Club packages will range from $2,270 - $5,574 and the average club package is $3,339.

Season ticket members will get an email on Monday, February 24, and the renewal deadline is March 20.

"From the Return of Blue & Red to the Divisional round, our season ticket members continue to amaze us with their support," said Pete Guelli, Bills Chief Operating Officer. "We are so thankful for the energy and passion they bring to help us defend our dirt. We can't wait to celebrate the final season of Highmark Stadium with them next season!"

The 2025 season ticket package includes nine regular season games and one preseason game.

The Bills' home opponents are finalized and include games against the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles.

This is the first time the Bills will have nine regular season home games at Highmark Stadium since 2021.

Last season, the Bills were 10-0 at home and sold over 700,000 tickets. That marks the most tickets since 2005, according to the team.