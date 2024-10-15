Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin welcomes his 'HeartMates' for behind-the-scenes tour of Highmark Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — It was a gathering of "HeartMates" at Highmark Stadium on Tuesday.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin teamed up with the Abbott HeartMates program to host a group of individuals for a private behind-the-scenes stadium tour.

Hamlin has become an ambassador for heart health after suffering a life-threatening cardiac arrest on the field in January 2023.

The Abbott HeartMates program provides support to people impacted by cardiac events. Each of the participants welcomed on the tour is making their comeback from heart health issues and is hoping to inspire others to do the same.

"It's heartfelt because I know the experience one way or another," said Hamlin. "Anybody I meet that has dealt with something similar to me or anything on the journey I always try and give them a big hug, get that heartfelt moment, and just say we are heart family."

WKBW Michael Brafi is all smiles during his behind-the-scenes tour of Highmark Stadium on Tuesday. Brafi suffered a heart attack as a 16-year-old and is a member of the Abbott HeartMates program.

"I honestly have no words being out here, It's truly amazing," said Michael Brafi standing on the field at Highmark Stadium.

Brafi is a member of the Abbott HeartMates program after suffering a heart attack as a 16-year-old.

"I had a heart attack, entered cardiac arrest, and came back to life," Brafi. "I'm very thankful for that. The first thing I was told when I woke up is that I was never going to play sports again."

After two years of recovery Brafi was able to return to the sport he loved, eventually playing football at Mercyhurst University. Brafi said watching Hamlin's comeback journey inspired him to keep going.

"Overall I feel like we can bond through not only getting to know each other personally, but also through athletics. Us both being football guys and being able to just have what happened to us and still get right after it," said Brafi.

The behind-the-scenes tour of Highmark Stadium included:



Game day locker room

Media Room

Stadium Field

Visit from Damar Hamlin

WKBW Members of the Abbott HeartMates Program pose for a picture on the field at Highmark Stadium.

Abbott also treated guests with suite tickets to cheer on the Bills against the Tennessee Titans this Sunday in Orchard Park.