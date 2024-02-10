Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin makes a big difference at NFL Super Bowl experience

Buffalo Bills' Safety Damar Hamlin made a huge announcement at an American Heart Association event at the NFL Super Bowl experience being held in Las Vegas, NV.

On Friday, the football player revealed he would be donating $100,000 worth of automatic external defibrillators (AEDs) to Title I schools in Nevada. That applies to 47 schools in the state.

Damar Hamlin and his foundation, Chasing M's, partnered with the NFL and the American Heart Association on the donation.

"As a kid growing up, I never once thought twice about where an AED was, while I was in school or while I was playing. I was just a kid being a kid, and kids should be able to be kids," Hamlin said at Friday's event. "But situations happen, accidents happen. And kids need to be able to play safe, especially when they're at school."

It was 13 months ago that Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field, in a game against the Cincinnatti Bengals. Since the, his foundation has raised millions of dollars and worked spread awareness about cardiac arrest and safety measures to protect athletes.