Buffalo Bills RB James Cook's success on field has helped a Buffalo homeless shelter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills running back James Cook has become a difference-maker on the field this season, but his impact is reaching far beyond the gridiron. Thanks to a growing trend among fantasy football players, Cook’s success is now helping support Build Promise, a new homeless shelter and community center on Buffalo's east side.

"When people do make donations they said James Cook had a fabulous year," explained Howard Rich, Build Promise Board Chairman. "He won my [fantasy league] for me so I want to donate. So they send a check directly into us."

"I’m proud to support Build Promise because it’s really about giving back, showing up for people, and helping out where we can," said Cook in a statement. "It’s about the community. If I can use my platform to support people who are working to get back on their feet, that means a lot to me."

Cook recently visited Build Promise. He shot a commercial with attorney William Mattar there to help promote the charity. Mattar's iconic phone number of all 4's matches the number on Cook's jersey. Together they teamed up with 26 Shirts to sell these shirts. Proceeds have already raised more than $5,000 for Build Promise, in addition to the fantasy donations.

"What I think is so great about a guy like James Cook is that he came in here and he shook everybody's hand," said Rich. "Bills Mafia loves him, and if we could get the Bills Mafia to support Build Promise the way he supported us, you know we're off into the races."

Cook rushed for more than 1,600 yards this regular season to earn the NFL's rushing title.

"It's something special I had checked off my goal list," Cook told me.

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry was chasing Cook on Sunday Night Football, but came up less than 30 yards short. After Sunday's Bills game Cook went home and was "glued" to the TV watching Henry and the Ravens take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"I was panicking," said Cook. However when the game ended he was celebrated by his family and friends, who were there with him. Cook's agent Matt Leist, of LAA, surprised him with a cake and a "4" candle. The cake said "Rushing CHAMP"