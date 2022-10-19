Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for second consecutive week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the second consecutive week, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week. This is the first time Allen has won the award in back-to-back weeks.

Allen completed 27 passes for 329 yards and three touchdowns in the team's 24-20 comeback win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Buffalo's first touchdown of the day came when Allen threw a 34-yard pass to Gabe Davis with 16 seconds left in the first half, putting the Bills in the lead 10-7.

The Chiefs were able to tie the game 10-10 heading into halftime but in the third quarter, Allen threw his second touchdown pass, this one to Stefon Diggs, to put the Bills on top 17-10.

Kansas City was able to add a touchdown of their own and the teams headed into the fourth quarter tied 17-17.

About four minutes into the fourth quarter, the Chiefs took the lead on a 44-yard field goal to make the score 20-17.

With about 5:30 left in the fourth quarter, Allen led another Bills comeback and was trending on social media in the process. With the ball on the Kansas City 28-yard line and two minutes left, Allen scrambled right and juked a defender at the line of scrimmage and then turned upfield and hurdled Justin Reid near the 20-yard line ultimately landing out of bounds near the 12-yard line.

Two plays later, Allen found Dawson Knox in the back corner of the end zone for his third touchdown pass of the game and put the Bills in front 24-20 with 1:04 left in the game. The Buffalo defense then sealed the win, intercepting a Patrick Mahomes pass with 51 seconds left.

Allen currently leads the NFL in passing yards and total touchdowns. He has now earned nine player of the week awards and trails Jim Kelly (10) for the most player of the week awards in team history.