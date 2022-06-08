Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen teams up with Metabilia and DraftKings to drop NFT with a charitable slant

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you have ever wanted to learn more about NFTs maybe a digital collectible focused on Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen is a good way to start.

Metabilia, a memorabilia and NFT company dealing in both physical and digital collectibles, has announced that it will launch Josh Allen NFTs on the DraftKings Marketplace.

"We want to partner with the young and the best. I think the buzz surrounding Josh right now after last year is all heading in the right direction.", said Metabilia CEO Joe De Perio in an interview with 7 News. "What we wanted to create was an NFT program that looks and feels like an investment in the athletes career."

"I am excited about partnering with Metabilia and Draftkings Marketplace," said Allen in a release. "The best is yet to come in my career and sharing it with the fans is important to me."

Bills fans interested in purchasing one of the limited number of Josh Allen NFTs can login to the Draftkings Marketplace on Thursday June 9th at 3pm.

Metabilia/DraftKings Bills fans interested in purchasing a Josh Allen NFT can login to the DraftKings Marketplace on June, 9th. NFT prices range from $100 to $2000.

7 News Anchor Jeff Russo spoke with Metabilia CEO Joe De Perio to learn more about NFTs and the Josh Allen collection.

What is an NFT?

"An NFT stands for Non Fungible Token," said De Perio. "The best way to think about it is a digital collectible that is backed by the blockchain. The technology is very powerful."

What is Blockchain?

"I like to say that blockchain is plumbing," said De Perio. "I think the best way to describe blockchain is it's a distributed ledger which allows the world to know at any given time what one person owns with the requirement of the central body that oversees everything."

"The blockchain determines that you own the item and you can trade that item. Because it is digital you can sell it on our platform or on Draftkings."

How can you purchase a Josh Allen NFT?

"It's very simple. Go to Draftkings Marketplace or google Josh Allen NFTs. You open an account, fund your account with a credit card, debit card or other transfer and be ready for the drop. (3pm Thursday, June 9th)

What are the benefits of being a Josh Allen NFT holder?

Owners of a Josh Allen Member NFT will get airdropped free "Event NFTs" highlighting achievements in Allen's career for as long as they own the Member NFT.

"Those airdrops can take multiple forms," says Di Piero. "The first one is going to be a comic book style that commemorates the win over the Pats last year. It can be animated highlights. It can be art work. It can be Josh talking about the game."

"So imagine being able to receive "Event NFTs" for the rest of Josh's career all the way up to winning the Super Bowl and eventually being in Canton, Ohio someday."

NFT owners will also be able to purchase signed Josh Allen memorabilia at a discounted rate on the Metabilia website and attend members "pop up events" throughout the season.

Charitable arm to the project?

"I think something else we are doing that is consistent with Josh's past practices about charitable causes is that the '17 mint' on all of our NFT programs will be to the benefit of 'The Patricia Allen Fund' at John R. Oishei Children's Hospital."

"Number 17 will probably trade at a higher price because it's his jersey number, and that's what collectors want. So we have made the pledge to Josh and all of our athletes that with the Number 17 100 percent of revenues will go to his charitable causes."

Metabilia will be also be issuing limited edition NFTs that will also benefit charitable causes.

"Metabilia's committment to supporting charitable causes including The Patricia Allen Fund Benefiting John R. Oishei Children's Hospital is appreciated", Allen said in a statement. "Let's see how far we can take this"