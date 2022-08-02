Buffalo Bills partner with local wheelchair football league

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — The iconic charging buffalo is now proudly displayed on the helmets and jerseys of Buffalo’s first ever wheelchair football team.

We brought you the story of this adaptive sports team last month. The team, made up of athletes who live with disabilities, and several United States Veterans is in its second full season.

“We officially now have become the Buffalo Bills wheelchair football team,” said Norm Page, the President of Greater Buffalo Adaptive Sports.

Same team, new name.

“For years we’ve been involved in a bunch of different sports but have never been able to play football,” Page said. “We all know Buffalo Bills football and what it means to this area. Obviously to have the name, the jersey now, to have that it means so much to our team.”

Buffalo Bills founder Ralph Wilson’s wife Mary Wilson was at practice Monday to kick off the new partnership.

“It means a lot to be here. Ralph was a veteran,” she said.

Wilson says the team is an inspiration.

“I love watching this—there’s one woman out there—number 34 Thurman you’ve got to come out here and check her out,” she said.

The team will play against 11 other teams across the country this season, in two separate tournaments in Chicago and Salt Lake City.

Last week-the team played in Cleveland and won 6-0. But this league is about so much more than the final score.

“Continue to grow the sport—that’s what it’s about,” Page said. “We know there are other athletes out there who have always wanted to play football but felt they couldn’t have the opportunity. Obviously now we know they can.”