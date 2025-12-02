ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Construction on the Buffalo Bills' new stadium continues, with the $2.2 billion project now approximately 75% complete.

Steven Ranalli, president of the Erie County Stadium Corporation, provided a progress update Monday. More than 1,500 workers are now on the construction site daily, and completion of the new stadium remains on track for June or July 2026.

"They're working in every single component from the exterior to the landscaping," Ranalli said.

While reports have shown the project to be "slightly delayed," he's confident that the teams have made up lost time.

"We're confident, I know they're supremely confident they're gonna finish on time, there are delays on every project and a project of this scale," Ranalli said. "You know, based on where they are today in terms of where the billing and things like that, we have confidence they have made up a lot of that time."

WATCH: Buffalo Bills' new stadium reaches 75% completion

Buffalo Bills' new stadium reaches 75 percent completion

The Erie County Stadium Corporation approved several revisions to the stadium development and construction coordination agreement Monday. The demolition of the current Highmark Stadium will now be handled separately from the original contract. Ranalli said the Bills hope to start that process shortly after the 2025 season.

Directors also approved a request from the Bills to add two exterior markets at the northeastern and northwestern entries of the new stadium.

"I know they felt additional food and beverage options for fans were something they wanted to add to the project, so they did that with these first two," Ranalli said.

As winter approaches, construction is shifting to interior work, including mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems. Workers are now installing finishes throughout the facility.

"They're still doing a lot of work with mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and this is the point we're starting to see finishes, carpets are going down, drywalls, things are being painted, the finishes are going into the bathrooms, things like that," Ranalli said.