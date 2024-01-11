Buffalo Bills legend Darryl Talley joins M&T Bank's 'Billieve Together' playoff rally

Dozens of people gathered in Downtown Buffalo on Thursday for M&T Bank's "Billieve Together" Playoff Rally at Seneca One.

Buffalo Bills legend Darryl Talley signed autographs and met with fans. There were giveaways, live music, a visit from the Bills Stampede and Billy Buffalo.

M&T volunteers also packed a bus to bring the rally on the road. They stopped at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, West Side Bazaar, and M&T Bank's Delaware Hertel branch. Fans got flags, cake pops, and were able to take photos with Talley and Billy Buffalo and more.

7 News talked with fans and Talley who shared their advice for players ahead of Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Orchard Park.

"Stay the course...stay the course...don't let anybody get you off your spot," said Talley.

He says getting ready mentally is also important, "that eight inches between your ears...it's perhaps the most important but the most difficult to get through."

Fans also shared their advice saying things like "Let Allen play like Allen," and another with "Just win and take it one game at a time."

Talley added, "This is an East Coast team. They're used to the elements. Don't use the elements. We have to go out there and we have to go out there and be more efficient."

Kickoff at Highmark Stadium on Sunday is at 1 p.m.

7 Weather Chief Meteorologist Aaron Mentkowski says the weather will impact the game. The models agree that it will be windy, cold, and snowy. You can find his early forecast here.