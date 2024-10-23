Buffalo Bills legend Andre Reed and Chad Michael Murray to executive produce docuseries on Bills Mafia

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills legend Andre Reed and actor Chad Michael Murray, a die-hard Bills fan, will executive produce the docuseries "Just One Before I Die" which aims to tell the story of Bills Mafia.

Each episode of the series will feature a different iconic member of Bills Mafia.

"It's like signing free agents," said director Addison Henderson about his new executive producers.

WKBW Addison Henderson, co-director

"We searched high, and wide for a lot of characters, and a lot of real fans, fanatics, that live interesting lives," he added.

WKBW Derrick Norman on set of 'Just One Before I Die'

On Wednesday I was invited to the filming featuring Derrick Norman, who is also known as one of the famous "Buffalo Chefs."

WKBW

"That title means everything," Norman said to me. "I just want one Super Bowl before I die, and it's coming this year!"

This episode follows Norman in his life outside the tailgate grill. Filming took place at the Buffalo fire station where he once worked, and at his brother's restaurant The Fire Spot.

"When I say when Buffalo is filled with gold, I mean it," said Henderson. He is from Buffalo but now lives in Los Angeles. "That's why I come back here all the time and do work like this back in Buffalo, because not only does Buffalo give me my soul, but there’s so much soul in Buffalo. It's so important to tell the story that gets out to the world."

The crew said they are in talks with a streaming service, and it's expected to be released at the start of the next Bills season.

We spoke with Henderson and fellow filmmaker Kevin Polowy in August when planning for the docuseries had just begun.