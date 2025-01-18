Buffalo Bills fans rush to purchase Dion Dawkins' 'Shnow Goggles' at The Bills Store

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills fans flocked to the Bills Store in Orchard Park on Friday for the launch of Dion Dawkins' new "Shnow Goggles," inspired by a snowy game against San Francisco.

The goggles, unveiled ahead of the Bills Divisional-round playoff matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, drew dozens of fans eager to purchase the limited-edition eyewear.

The inspiration for the goggles came from a home game in December at Highmark Stadium when Dawkins borrowed a pair of ski goggles from a fan during a snowy home game.

"He wore them during the fourth quarter," said Tiffany Chomko, the fan who loaned Dawkins her goggles. "He came over and took them, and put them on, and wore them, and that's where it all took off."

"You know I'm the Shnowman," said Dawkins. "I have my Shnow gear...I was like, but you know what, maybe it's right that I get my own goggles."

Dawkins said he was touched to see so many Bills fans line up to support him.

"It's an honor because it shows that I'm doing something right," said Dawkins. "It shows that the community connects with me in different ways."

The 100 pairs of limited edition Shnow Goggles sold out in minutes. Dawkins took time to meet with each of the fans who came to show their support.

