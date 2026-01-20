BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills fans are rallying together to honor former head coach Sean McDermott following news of his departure, creating lasting tributes to commemorate his nine-year tenure with the team.

WATCH: Buffalo Bills fans honor Sean McDermott with tribute shirts and snow sculpture

Del Reid, founder of 26 Shirts, has launched a special edition design to thank McDermott for his transformative impact on the franchise.

"Whether fans think this is a good move or not, everyone agrees we should be thankful for what he did during his time here," Reid said. "He turned the team around."

Reid emphasized McDermott's historic achievement in ending the Bills' playoff drought.

"I mean, we were in the doldrums for a very long time before coach McDermott arrived, and Josh Allen has done so much for this team, and we all love Josh Allen, and I love Josh Allen, Sean McDermott is the one that broke the drought," Reid said.

The tribute shirts have proven popular among Bills Mafia, with more than 150 sold in the first 24 hours alone, according to Reid. Orders continue to pour in, with $8 from each sale being donated to the Skin Cancer Foundation, a cause close to McDermott's heart.

"During Hard Knocks last year, he was very open about his struggles with skin cancer, and how important it was that people know that they should be protected and take care of themselves, so that was a natural fit," Reid said.

Meanwhile, celebrated freelance artist Eric Jones is planning his own tribute to the departing coach.

"I just thought it would be appropriate to do something for Sean," Jones said. "He's a big part of our community, great philanthropist, great person."

Jones, who has created nearly 100 Bills-themed sculptures over the years, is partnering with Hope Rises and Prohibition 2020 to construct a massive snow sculpture of McDermott near Highmark Stadium.

"It's going to be about 8 feet tall, close to 20 feet wide. We're going really big with this. We want all of Orchard Park and Buffalo to be able to see it and take photos with it," Jones said.

The artist is seeking volunteers to help gather snow on Thursday morning at 9 a.m. at Prohibition 2020. The sculpting and painting process will begin on Friday, with completion expected by the weekend.

Jones stressed that the tribute is purely about gratitude, not politics.

"This is not a political statement in any way about the decision on behalf of the Bills organization. It's just a thank you to Sean for his time here, and I think this was an appropriate way to send him out Mafia style," Jones said.

