BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A massive new Gatorade advertisement featuring Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is now fully installed on the side of the Statler Building in downtown Buffalo's Niagara Square, drawing fans who stopped to take photos of the towering display Friday.

The banner measures 120 ft tall and 113 ft wide. According to a technician involved in its installation, it includes a lighting system with 70 DMX-controlled LED lights, allowing it to change colors and create different patterns after dark.

Douglas Development, which owns the Statler, received approval from the Buffalo Zoning Board of Appeals to install it. Gatorade said it is contracted to stay up through October 7.

Jeff Kearney, Senior Director of Sports Marketing for Gatorade, provided a statement to 7 News Friday about the display.

"Josh Allen is the heart of Buffalo's sports culture, and we know how proud the community is of the legacy he's building with the Bills. After the incredible response to our previous campaign, we wanted to bring that larger-than-life presence back to one of downtown Buffalo's most iconic landmarks — celebrating Josh, the passion that fuels this city and the role Gatorade plays in helping athletes like Josh stay hydrated and ready to perform," Kearney said.

WATCH: Buffalo Bills fans flock to Niagara Square for Gatorade banner of Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills fans flock to Niagara Square for Gatorade banner of Josh Allen

Fans who gathered in Niagara Square on Friday said seeing Allen adds excitement not just for the season, but for the city as a whole.

"I love it. I think we need a different ring on his finger," Galeb Ammar said. "I think we need a Super Bowl ring, but I mean he's done a lot for the city. I like how they are promoting him."

Nicholas Rider, of Buffalo, reflected on Allen's connection to the community.

"You could tell from draft day that he was very, very about the City of Buffalo and the opportunity here, and I think every year that he has played here he has expanded upon that — giving back to the city and his attitude in general," Rider said.

Debbie Miller, of Kenmore, described what Allen means to the region.

"He is an example of Buffalo, being kind of down to earth, working up from the low ground to the best he can be," Miller said.

Jacobb Komisarek, of Buffalo, made no secret of his expectations for Allen this season.

"He's my king. He's the best in the NFL. And he's gonna be, I think he's going to be MVP this year, and I think he's going to bring a Super Bowl home," Komisarek said.

The Buffalo Bills are set to host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.