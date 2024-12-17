Buffalo Bills DE Greg Rousseau treats WNY mothers to a holiday shopping experience

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — 'Tis the season of giving and Buffalo Bills Defensive End Greg Rousseau is doing his part to ensure Western New York families have a wonderful holiday.

On Tuesday, Rousseau teamed up with the YWCA of Western New York to treat seven single mothers from our area to a holiday shopping spree at Target in Orchard Park.

Thanks to the Rousseau Family Foundation, each mother received a $600 gift card to Target to help with the financial burden that sometimes comes with the holidays.

"I'm really just trying to help out whoever needs it," said Rousseau. "Whether it's kids, or in this event single moms, who may need some extra help in the holiday season or just somebody to show them some love."

"I think this will go to infinity and beyond for these families," said Talisa King, Director of Community Engagement and Fund Development for the YWCA of WNY. "They will have these amazing gifts to take home and share with their families and their children this holiday season and the impact will last a lifetime."

Each of the shoppers I spoke with on Tuesday told me the gift cards would go a long way in helping their families have a wonderful holiday.

"For me, it's a godsend because I don't have much work and I barely have anything for my kids for Christmas, so this year they can actually have a Christmas," said Nora Bond of Lackawanna.

Target also treated participants to additional holiday items and a private room for gift wrapping.