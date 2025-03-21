Buffalo Arts Studio to Host ‘Tri-Mania Reboot’ at Tri-Main Center on Saturday, March 29th

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An extraordinary evening of creativity is on the horizon as Buffalo Arts Studio prepares for “Tri-Mania Reboot,” an event scheduled for Saturday, March 29, 2024, at the Tri-Main Center.

The event will take over six floors and 600,000 square feet of former warehouse space, promising an immersive experience celebrating art, culture, and music.

Shirley Verrico, the Director of Visual Arts at Buffalo Arts Studio, describes the event as “Buffalo’s best party.” The event will showcase an array of activities, featuring 79 bands, over 100 visual artists, and 25 unique performance acts, including Bollywood dancers, roller derby athletes, acrobats, and various performance art.

“Tri-Mania Reboot” serves as Buffalo Arts Studio's primary fundraiser for 2025, with proceeds aimed at supporting local artists through subsidized workspace, education, and exhibitions.

The event is expected to draw an audience of around 3,000 attendees.

TRIMANIA_REBOOT

Local artist Bree Gilliam, one of the featured participants, emphasized the significance of Buffalo Arts Studio as a platform for emerging artists. “It’s just amazing,” she commented, noting her plans to create a dynamic experience with glow-in-the-dark elements at the event.

Bianca L. McGraw, another participating artist, echoed Gilliam’s sentiments, "I feel like BAS always provides opportunities for artists by having events, getting artists engaged in the community, and having the community engage with us,"

Markenzy Cesar, a local artist, expressed his appreciation for the access Buffalo Arts Studio provides to creative spaces and networking opportunities with fellow artists. "I get easy access to a great space, and again, just to be able to meet other artists as well because of Buffalo Arts Studio, I was able to have this space here,"

Verrico promises a vibrant atmosphere for attendees to meet new people and experience the creative energy that Buffalo has to offer.

Trimania Reboot runs from 7 pm to Midnight at the Tri-Main Center. Advance tickets cost $45 and $50 at the door.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Buffalo Arts Studio's website.

