Buffalo Arts Studio fundraiser, also raising money to support neighborhood affected by mass shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Triminia, a Buffalo Arts Studio fundraiser and party will go on as planned on Saturday, but raising money for the communities impacted by the mass shooting on Jefferson Avenue as well.

"It's our sincere hope that this art and music-filled event will provide a little light and bring our neighborhood and the broader Buffalo community together during this incredibly difficult time," said organizers.

In addition to raising funds that will expand arts access in Buffalo, all bar tips from the evening will be donated to F.A.T.H.E.R.S. to support them in their response to basic neighborhood needs. And they'll be collecting donations for Black Love Resists in the Rust to advance their long-term community plan for mental health support.

"It is to benefit Buffalo Arts Studio, but we want to share the generosity of our community with those that are suffering so tremendously right now," said Shirley Verrico, Curator, Buffalo Arts Studio.

It's a party taking place at their open-air loading dock for Triminia. They are closing Jewett Parkway between Main and Halbert so there can be dancing in the street.

Triminia starts with a VIP event at 6:00 pm and features live music from 7:00 pm-11:00 pm by Sandy Stimers and Billy Brandau, Farrow, Deadwolf, Demyia, and DJ Dr Wisz.

There will also be plenty of engaging art including live mural making with Solo Roths, Julia Bottoms, and Muhammad Zaman. Brooklyn based street artist Taiitan Lopez is creating an interactive cardboard installation by street artist, MJ Meyers will be live painting on canvases from various points within the event and Ruby Soudant is creating a site-specific video installation.

On-line ticket sales end tonight, Friday May 20, at midnight, click here to buy. VIP tickets include the pre-party from 6:00-7:00 pm, 2 drink tickets, VIP parking, and VIP indoor restroom access for $50. General Admission pre-sale is $25. General Admission at the Door on the day of the event is $30. Cash and credit cards will be accepted.