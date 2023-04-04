Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park begins celebrating 80th anniversary of USS The Sullivans

BUFFALO, NY — On Tuesday the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park began a year-long celebration of the 80th anniversary of the christening and launch of USS The Sullivans.

The ship launched on April 4, 1943, and was named in honor of George, Francis, Joseph, Madison, and Albert Sullivan. They were five brothers who lost their lives when their ship, USS Juneau, was sunk by a Japanese submarine during the Naval Battle of Guadalcanal in 1942. When it launched in April 1943 it was sponsored by Alleta Sullivan, the mother of the five brothers.

A “re-christening” of USS The Sullivans took place Tuesday and continued a family legacy, with Albert Sullivan's great-granddaughter, Kelcie Loughren, named as the ship's sponsor.

Loughren said being able to stand on the bough of the ship just like her great-great-grandmother Alleta Sullivan did 80 years ago was a jolt of emotions.

"It is such an honor; it is difficult to put into words the legacy she had on this ship and the legacy our family serves. It is an honor to be here today to represent Alleta Sullivan and carry on her legacy," said Loughren.

Carrying on the legacy of George, Francis, Joseph, Madison, and Albert is essential to the Sullivan family as well.

"It is extremely emotional. I think back to 80 years ago when my great-grandmother christened this ship in honor of her boys. I christened the second ship, named after my grandfather and his brothers. Now my daughter is here to carry on the legacy," said Kelly Sullivan, mother of Kelcie and granddaughter to Albert Sullivan.

USS The Sullivans partially sunk last April during a spring storm, but luckily the landmark is afloat once again, honoring the ship's motto of 'We Stick Together.'

"This ship is not just a part of Buffalo, but this ship is a part of our country and the legacy of our veterans," said Sullivan.