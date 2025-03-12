Buffalo and Erie County Library celebrates National Reading Month

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Promoting literacy is a year-round effort at the Buffalo & Erie County Library, but National Reading Month brings a special focus on the importance of books and learning, especially for young readers.

“Reading is going to help improve your child’s mental health, reduce stress, increase their vocabulary and increase their level of cognitive thinking,” said librarian Daniel Lewandowski.

“But there’s also the social and emotional learning that comes from being part of the library community.”

With 37 library locations, there are a variety of programs to engage readers of all ages, from story times to book clubs. Many events are free, making literacy accessible to all.

National Reading Month continues through March, but libraries encourage children and adults to develop strong reading habits year-round.

You can find additional information on all upcoming events throughout the year on the Buffalo and Erie County Library website.