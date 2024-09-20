Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens to light up blue in memory of Mark Mortenson

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens announced it will illuminate its conservatory in blue on Friday in memory of Mark Mortenson.

Mortenson was the organization’s President and CEO, he died on September 14. The organization described his passing in a social media post as "sudden." He led the Botanical Gardens since March 2022. Before that, he worked at the Buffalo Museum of Science and the Walt Disney Company in California.

The tribute coincides with a celebration of Mortenson's life hosted by the Maranto-Mortenson family.

“On behalf of the Maranto-Mortenson family and the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens, we extend our deepest gratitude to Erie County, the City of Buffalo, and the entire Western New York community for joining us in honoring Mark’s memory. September 20, 2024 will forever be a day to remember and celebrate the profound and lasting impact of Mark’s legacy on our community, through his dedicated years of service in non-profit and preservation work.” - Erin Grajek, COO of the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens

The organization said in recognition of Mortenson's contributions to the Western New York community, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown has issued a Memorial Proclamation, officially declaring September 20 as "Mark Mortenson Day" in the City of Buffalo.

“My deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mark Mortenson, an outstanding leader in our community. It is my honor to issue a proclamation declaring Friday, September 20, 2024, as Mark Mortenson Day in the city of Buffalo as a tribute to all that he accomplished to make our community a more inclusive, equitable place to live, work and raise a family. May this honor bring comfort to his family during this difficult time, knowing Mark was loved and admired by so many in the City of Good Neighbors, including me.” - Mayor Byron Brown

The Erie County Legislature will recognize Mortenson's accomplishments with an official proclamation during next week’s legislative session.