Mark Mortenson, president and CEO of Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens, dies

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens announced Sunday that its President and CEO, Mark Mortenson, has died.

The organization described his passing in a social media post as "sudden."

Mortenson had led the Botanical Gardens since March 2022. Before that, he worked at the Buffalo Museum of Science and the Walt Disney Company in California.

"Mark was a visionary leader who embodied the spirit of our 'Wow, Wonder, Welcome' philosophy, enriching the experience of every guest who visited our Gardens," the Botanical Gardens said in a statement. "His warmth, generosity, and dedication made a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of knowing him."

Those who knew Mortenson are taking to Facebook, sharing that the husband and father will be remembered for his humor and leadership.

The Botanical Gardens will be closed in observance of Mortenson on September 16 and September 17. The Botanical Bash on September 20 has been canceled.

"We appreciate your support and understanding as we mourn the loss of our dear colleague and friend," said the Botanical Gardens. "Mark will be profoundly missed by our community."

A GoFundMe page has been created to support Mortenson's family. You can donate online here.