Buffal-O Ferris Wheel opening this weekend at Riverworks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There's a new way to take in the view over the water in Downtown Buffalo, it's a ferris wheel opening Memorial Day Weekend at Riverworks.

"We're finally ready, the wheel is open, everything around it is open, we have the staff to accommodate the guests," said Bill Casale, General Manager.

It's a smooth, slow ride, with a beautiful view of downtown Buffalo. One rotation takes about three minutes. It's just one of many additions to Riverworks you'll see this summer.

"We have a wraparound deck and new terrace in conjunction with the ferris wheel, we've added a few new little kid rides, we have gondolas, we'll do gondola rides this summer...there's an array of activities this weekend and throughout the summer," said Casale.

SUMMER FUN:

It all starts this weekend!!! The Buffal-O ferris wheel opens tomorrow!🎡🎡🎡



I’ll tell you about the full weekend of fun on the waterfront live coming up on @WKBW pic.twitter.com/9yILZVrra4 — Taylor Epps (@taylor_epps_) May 26, 2022

This attraction is a long time coming, it was supposed to open last fall, but with COVID and shipping delays, Casale decided to wait until this summer. It was custom made in Italy and transported here to Buffalo.

"It's called an observation wheel...guests have an opportunities to see the great views, it's a really comforting and relaxing ride," said Casale.

The wheel has a light display on the front, they're able to show images and write out messages. Throughout the summer, you'll see the number 10, a tribute to the Jefferson Ten we lost in the mass shooting at Tops.

The Totally Buffalo festival will happen there this weekend on May 28 and 29 from 10-5pm. It's free with live music, vendors and more.

Rides will range from $7-15, depending on the day.