Buddhist monks walk from Key West, Florida to Niagara Falls, New York to promote peace

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A group of Buddhist monks have completed an extraordinary journey.

In an effort to promote peace, they left Key West, Florida on March 29 and set out on a journey to walk to Niagara Falls, New York.

They arrived in Niagara Falls on Wednesday, according to Niagara Falls State Park, USA.

A ceremony around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at Terrapin Point.

7 News caught up with the monks on Monday when they were greeted by members of the Seneca Nation and other fans along Route 20 in Southern Erie County.

“We want everybody to know peace comes from inside,” Than Sunan told 7 News’ Senior Reporter Maki Becker during the stop. You can watch the full story below. 'I'm crying': Buddhist monks on 2,000-mile journey to promote peace draw fans as they arrive in WNY

You can follow their journey here.