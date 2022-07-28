Watch Now
Bruce Springsteen's Buffalo concert sells out just hours after tickets went on sale

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hours after tickets went on sale for Bruce Springsteen's Buffalo concert, the KeyBank Center announced Wednesday the show is sold out.

Springsteen and the E Street Band are scheduled to perform in Buffalo on March 23.

Ticketmaster has received backlash for its ticket-pricing strategy for this tour as fans in some markets, including Buffalo, are seeing prices soar as high as $5,000 due to "dynamic pricing."

Following growing outrage, Ticketmaster responded with statistics. It says more than 88 percent of tickets have been sold at face value. The average prices for arena shows ranged from $59 to $399 with an average ticket price of $202 before fees. Ticketmaster says fewer than 12 percent of tickets were designated "Platinum."

