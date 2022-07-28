BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hours after tickets went on sale for Bruce Springsteen's Buffalo concert, the KeyBank Center announced Wednesday the show is sold out.

Springsteen and the E Street Band are scheduled to perform in Buffalo on March 23.

Ticketmaster has received backlash for its ticket-pricing strategy for this tour as fans in some markets, including Buffalo, are seeing prices soar as high as $5,000 due to "dynamic pricing."

@springsteen so much for the working man - ticket prices outrageous selling for Buffalo NY concert - 1250 for a seat?? Rather go on a vacation. Garth Brooks tickets were $98.95 and he can entertain. Disappointed in the man who says he is for the Everyman. — Kara Kane (@KaraKane20) July 27, 2022

Had a chance for 4 nosebleeds for $1400 or 2 floor for $1500 in Buffalo. Passed. Those prices are a 400% increase over 2016. Hoping things improve closer to the show. — Eric Dobies (@ericdobies) July 28, 2022

Following growing outrage, Ticketmaster responded with statistics. It says more than 88 percent of tickets have been sold at face value. The average prices for arena shows ranged from $59 to $399 with an average ticket price of $202 before fees. Ticketmaster says fewer than 12 percent of tickets were designated "Platinum."

