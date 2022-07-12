Bruce Springsteen coming to Buffalo - how to get tickets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will come to Buffalo in March of 2023.

Springsteen and his band kick off their 2023 international tour in February. Tickets for the Buffalo show at the KeyBank Center go on-sale Wednesday, July 27th.

To buy tickets, you first need to register through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform sometime before July 17th. In a message on the Verified Fan platform, the artist explains that because they expect heavy demand for tickets, this will give the most fans the best chance to get tickets. It does not guarantee everyone will get a ticket, but helps ensure more fans are able to get them.

Here is the link to register for the Verified Fan platform.

