Bruce Springsteen coming to Buffalo - how to get tickets

FILE - Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform with the concert "The River Tour" at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, May 14, 2016. On Monday, May 23, 2022, Springsteen and the E Street Band announced that they will begin a tour in February 2023 in the United States, followed by stadium shows beginning in April in Europe. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)
Posted at 9:25 AM, Jul 12, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will come to Buffalo in March of 2023.

Springsteen and his band kick off their 2023 international tour in February. Tickets for the Buffalo show at the KeyBank Center go on-sale Wednesday, July 27th.

To buy tickets, you first need to register through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform sometime before July 17th. In a message on the Verified Fan platform, the artist explains that because they expect heavy demand for tickets, this will give the most fans the best chance to get tickets. It does not guarantee everyone will get a ticket, but helps ensure more fans are able to get them.

Here is the link to register for the Verified Fan platform.

