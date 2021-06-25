Brown campaign: write-in bid for Buffalo mayor 'under serious consideration' after loss to Walton

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Following Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown's loss to India Walton in Tuesday's Democratic primary for Mayor of Buffalo, the Brown campaign says a potential write-in campaign is "under serious consideration."

While Brown has yet to concede, Walton secured 11,132 votes (51.9%) across the city's nine districts to Brown's 9,625 votes (44.8%). Le'Candice Durham captured 650 votes.

If Walton wins the general election in November, she would become the first female mayor in City of Buffalo history. Walton sat down with 7 Eyewitness News Wednesday to discuss her plans for the City of Buffalo, which she says includes raising taxes up to one percent.

Carl Paladino, owner of Ellicott Development, tells 7 Eyewitness News he would consider launching a write-in campaign for the general election in November if Brown chooses not to do so. A review of Erie County Board of Elections data shows Ellicott Development donated $1,250 to the 43x79 political action committee. 43x79 donated $13,100 to the Brown campaign.

The Brown for Buffalo campaign issued a statement Friday in response to being asked whether or not he supports an effort by local developer and former gubernatorial candidate Carl Paladino's effort to organize a write-in campaign: