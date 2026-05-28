YORKSHIRE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Krolick's Barbecue family is asking community members to keep founder Stan Krolick in their thoughts and prayers as he receives cancer treatment at Roswell.

Jake Krolick helps run the Krolick's Barbecue in Yorkshire and Olean, founded by his father more than 20 years ago. His son tells me he decided to ask community members to share their favorite memories of Krolick's on Facebook.

WKBW Krolick's in Yorkshire.

"It's not a great time for us right now, but he's been overwhelmed with the number of people that have reached out, just some things that really brought a smile to his face, which is all we've been really trying to do right now, and it's distracting from the fact that he can't eat some barbecue right now," Jake said. "So, there are a lot of great things that he would, and we want to keep on sending those out to them, that's really, really making a tough time be a lot better for him right now."

WKBW Jake Krolick, son of Stan Krolick.

One of Jake's favorite things is talking with customers and hearing their memories.

"Not everyone knows my dad, but they know this spot. This spot on the side of the road in Yorkshire, where people come to get great barbecue," Jake said. "It's just great to see them reaching out, and it's definitely a positive thing for him right now.”

WKBW Long-time friend Art Baker.

Long-time friend Art Baker said he has known Stan for more than 40 years.

"Stan's a great guy," he said. "We're all praying for him, and we can get through this. I just remember in school he was really big in like wrestling and all that, and he's just always been a good guy in school, and I've known him all these years."

WATCH: 'Brought a smile to his face': Community rallies around Krolick Barbecue founder during cancer battle

'Brought a smile to his face': Community rallies around Krolick Barbecue founder during cancer battle

For Jake, keeping the business going is his way of honoring his father's legacy.

"It wasn't about a business and making money for him; it was about making people happy," Jake said. "He's most proud of me and my sister and everything we've ever done, that's what everyone will tell you about him, that's all he talks about. And then the barbecue. So, I just want to be able to make him proud and keep this barbecue going.”

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