Brother of Bills Tight End Dawson Knox to be laid to rest Saturday

Thomas Graning/AP
Mississippi linebacker Luke Knox (16) and defensive back A.J. Finley (21) react after an interception by Finley during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
Posted at 10:29 PM, Aug 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-19 22:29:40-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bills Tight End Dawson Knox says his brother Luke, who passed away earlier this week will be laid to rest Saturday.

The service will be streamed on the church’s website here.

Luke Knox, 22, a Florida International University football player died Wednesday night. The cause of death has not been released.

Since learning of his death, Bills Mafia has stepped up and donated thousands to the PUNT Foundation, which the Knox family has close ties to.

