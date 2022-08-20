Brother of Bills Tight End Dawson Knox to be laid to rest Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bills Tight End Dawson Knox says his brother Luke, who passed away earlier this week will be laid to rest Saturday.

Thank you all for the outpouring of love and support for my family. Our hearts are broken but we know Luke is in a much better place now with his savior Jesus. We’ll celebrate his life at Christ Pres. Church tomorrow, visitation starting at 2pm and the service will start at 4pm. — Dawson Knox (@dawson_knox) August 20, 2022

The service will be streamed on the church’s website here.

Luke Knox, 22, a Florida International University football player died Wednesday night. The cause of death has not been released.

Since learning of his death, Bills Mafia has stepped up and donated thousands to the PUNT Foundation, which the Knox family has close ties to.