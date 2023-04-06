Broadway Market releases new details regarding upcoming renovations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Broadway Market revealed Thursday new designs of upcoming renovations set to begin over the next two to five years.

The renovations include opening the market to "the surrounding street life by creating an indoor/outdoor market area" along Gibson Street in Buffalo.

A series of fixed storefronts and operable overhead doors will also be added to a new façade.

Vendor stalls inside the market will also be renovated and updated to match the newer, "modern-day needs" of the market.

A design team for the market will be selected in the summer of 2023, but community residents can send comments on the new plans using this survey.

