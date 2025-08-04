'Brings back so many memories': How the Memory Café at the National Comedy Center is changing lives

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — In a world where laughter often serves as the best medicine, Nick and Linda Manno from Jamestown embody this sentiment wholeheartedly.

“Laughter is a wonderful thing," said Nick, a regular at the National Comedy Center. "Laughing and being in here kind of takes my mind off my problems."

It's a problem that popped up earlier this year when Nick was diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

They've been married for 29 years. Their love story, rooted in humor, showcases how comedy can forge connections even in the face of adversity.

"I found myself unable to talk in a whole sentence without my brain just not functioning properly," Nick explains candidly.

While there is no cure for Alzheimer’s, the progression of the disease can be slowed down, which is why the couple participates in the Memory Café, a program recently launched by the Comedy Center.

“The Memory Café has helped Nick significantly; it just brings back so many memories,” she explains, emphasizing the program's therapeutic impact. “Filling in the empty spaces,” Nick adds.

Taylor Epps Nick and Linda watching an old episode of I Love Lucy during the Memory Cafe

Every first Monday of the month, the Memory Café welcomes individuals with memory loss and their caregivers to experience the healing power of laughter.

Research backs the idea that laughter can mitigate agitation; a study in Australia found that humorous situations can lighten the mood and reduce stress hormones.

“You never know! It's not gonna hurt!” Nick enthusiastically remarks. Linda adds, “He complains about other things, but not his health, and he says we're gonna beat it. We're gonna do it.”

Join the Laughter

The program is 100% free. If you or someone you know could benefit from this uplifting experience, we have information, register here.

